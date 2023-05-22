PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria has dropped approximately eight cents since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average gas price is $3.61 a gallon. This is about 28 cents cheaper than a month ago, and $1.23 cheaper than this time last year.

The cheapest price for gas in Peoria is $3.24 a gallon, and the highest price is $3.99 a gallon. The average price of gas in Illinois is $3.90 a gallon, and the national average is $3.51 a gallon.

“In the run-up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ve seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil’s volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we’ll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower.”

