PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria have dropped about seven cents in the last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, the average price of gas in the Peoria area is $3.65 a gallon on Monday.

This price is about 18 cents cheaper than a month ago and about 67 cents cheaper than this time last year. The cheapest recorded price in the Peoria area was $3.29 a gallon and the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon.

The average price of gas in the state is the same as in Peoria at $3.65 a gallon, and the National average is $3.67 a gallon.

“At long last, the decline in gas prices that we’ve been waiting to see has arrived, and the locomotive of falling prices has only recently started on a downhill, gaining momentum,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, some new caution signs have emerged with the recent attacks on Israel, potentially destabilizing a sensitive region. I’m hopeful the violence won’t spread, limiting the impact to these falling gas prices. Even with oil prices rising as a reaction to the attacks, I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November, with prices falling potentially nearly triple that in California.”

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.