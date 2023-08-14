PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the last week, gas prices rose by about 2.3 cents a gallon in the Peoria area.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is $3.90 a gallon, with the cheapest gas priced at about $3.57 a gallon and the most expensive gas priced at $4.09 a gallon.

The average price of gas in Illinois is about $4.14 a gallon, and the national average for gas in the U.S. is $3.82 a gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

