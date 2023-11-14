DALLAS (WMBD) — One survey states that more Americans plan to travel this Thanksgiving.

According to GasBuddy’s annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey, 41% of respondents plan to take a road trip for Thanksgiving this year. That’s up 8% from 2022.

The dropping price of gas is expected to contribute to the increase in travel. The average price of gas is expected to drop to $3.25 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, the current national average is about $3.33 a gallon.

The drop in gas prices is expected to save holiday travelers about $573 million compared to those who traveled last year.

“More Americans are planning on hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, and it’s no wonder why,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Average gas prices have plummeted in all 50 states in the weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, with $2.99 prices spreading like wildfire just in time for the start of the holiday season. Drivers will be saving over half a billion dollars from Wednesday through Sunday compared to what they spent last Thanksgiving with the national average at its lowest since January.”

The survey also found that most holiday travelers plan to begin their trip on Wednesday, Nov. 22 or Thursday, Nov. 23. They plan to leave between 8 and 11 a.m.

Of those traveling by car this year, 92% also said they traveled for Thanksgiving last year.