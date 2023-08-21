PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices around Peoria went up about 10 cents a gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 stations around Peoria, the average price of gas is about $4 a gallon Monday. This is about 40 cents higher than prices were a month ago, and about seven cents higher than prices were a year ago.

The most expensive gas available in Peoria is priced at $4.24 a gallon, and the cheapest was priced at $3.66 a gallon.

The average price of gas around Illinois is $4.13 a gallon, and the average price of gas around the U.S. is $3.82.

“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.



