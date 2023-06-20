PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have risen about five cents a gallon since this time last week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is $3.68. Prices are 3.4 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and about $1.57 cheaper than they were this time last year.

The report shows that the cheapest gas in Peoria is $3.48, and the most expensive gas is priced at $3.99. The average price of gas in Illinois is $4.02, and the Average price across the U.S. is $3.56.

“It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on Gasbuddy’s website.