PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a website that monitors consumer gas prices, it costs more now to fill up your tank within the city of Peoria.

Gasbuddy said the average price of a gallon of gas rose 9 cents last week, to $3.77. The website suveys 148 stations within the city.

The news is mixed. Prices are 13.6 cents higher a gallon than a month ago but stand 68.4 cents less than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has jumped 15.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

Peoria’s prices are about five cents more than the national average of $3.72 a gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Hann said the pace of the increases could slow but “as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023. Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet.”