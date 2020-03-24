Gateway Foundation provides online, in/outpatient care for those struggling with a substance abuse disorder

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — In-person social groups provide emotional support, guidance, and education for those struggling with substance use disorder.

“In-person sober groups provide emotional support, guidance, education, and companionship,” says Dr. Tom Britton, Gateway Foundation CEO, and president. “As social distancing increases, the global sober community is working hard to keep our recovery community connected and safe. We all need to keep relapse triggers at a minimum.”

In addition to working with in-house patients to connect with its family on the phone, Gateway Foundation strongly encourages anyone on the path to recovery to create a Sober Plan.

“A sober plan includes 1) Creating a ‘ContactContract’ — a list of 3-4 people that you check in with every day at an assigned time, no matter what. 2) Listing out the things that keep you sober(family, running, laughing, etc…), refer to that list when urges strike. 3)List out your relapse triggers (anxiety, stress, depression). If these start to present, turn to your Contact Contract or virtual professional help and 4)Access sober resources virtually. Connect to groups and counselors online…NA.org and AA.org both have links to virtual meetings, too and are simple touse.”

The Gateway Foundation is still taking in and outpatients. They have to be screened first before admittance. Virtual courses are also being offered.

“We are doing live meetings,” said Kerry Henry, Gateway Foundation executive director. “AA meetings through recoverygatewayfoundation.org. There’s also a lot of places in the community, I encourage those who are at home, to call or check on the website to see what’s out there for virtual meetings….and they’re having them all throughout the day and evening. With social distancing, one of the concerns in the substance use disorder field is concerned about people isolating, feeling distanced from others, feeling along and then fear and anxiety. All of those things are like a natural disaster for someone suffering from substance use disorder.”

Addiction professionals offer a wide range of care services that are adapted to your needs. As a Gateway Pekin patient, you may receive treatments such as:

Gateway Foundation is prepared to continue providing life-saving addiction medicine treatment and has taken the following steps to do so:

Our medical and nursing staff have been screening and monitoring every patient in our care.

Any new referrals are screened prior to admission and at the time of arrival at the facility.

We have instituted “stay-at-home” policies across our entire workforce for any staff that is ill or has had either direct or indirect contact.

We are virtualizing all of our outpatient services starting this week.

All of our alumni have been offered daily virtual meetings and our “GatewayConnect app” to engage in alumni activities and on-going support.

Within our residential treatment programs, we are providing treatment in smaller groups and making other modifications to reduce the size of gatherings.

All Gateway Foundation facilities have been deep cleaned and stocked with needed supplies.

Visits from families and all outside partners have been suspended until further notice.

If we find a patient with fever, we have the capability to test for COVID19 with our local lab. As of today, we have no positive cases of COVID19 among our clients or staff

Please remember to follow the instructions of public health leaders: