Gather and Glow event helps honor those lost to domestic violence

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill.– Crowds gathered at Tower Park in Peoria Heights for the Center for Prevention of Abuse Gather and Glow event Thursday.

The event was a vigil to honor those who have lost their lives at the hands of an intimate partner, and to offer support to those still in an abusive relationship.

This was an annual event the Center for Prevention of Abuse holds for domestic violence awareness month.

Director of Domestic Violence Family Centered Services Frances Reyes said that one difference from previous years is the use of purple glow sticks instead of candles.

“Purple is the color that was coined for domestic violence awareness month. It means hope and loyalty, so we thought it would be fitting to use the glowsticks for this event,” Reyes said.

Reyes also encouraged everyone to wear purple for the rest of the month to continue spreading awareness for domestic violence awareness month.

Anyone who would like to use the Center for Prevention of Abuse services is encouraged to call the 24-hour hotline 1-800-559-7233 or can learn more at their website.