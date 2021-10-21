Gearing up for winter, Peoria’s Neighborhood House hosts annual coat giveaway

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The annual coat giveaway at Peoria’s Neighborhood House wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 21.

Since the beginning of the month, the group has collected about 500 donated coats. Community members could shop for themselves and their families.

“It’s very hard to find nice winter coats in all the sizes that you want and other things. I hear it’s going to be a brutal winter so we’re glad to be helping out,” said Trevor Neff, Community Impact Director at the Neighborhood House.

Neff also said it was important for volunteers to help the community members that came in feel good about themselves, and take away the stigma of seeking help from local nonprofits.

He said they gave away more than 300 coats.

If you or your family is still in need, call the Neighborhood House at (309) 674-1131.