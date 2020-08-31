Gebby’s Family restaurant reopening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gebby’s Family Restaurant has announced that it will be reopening Tuesday.
The restaurant temporarily closed in July, and said it has undergone a quarantine makeover.
Gebby’s will be open for normal business hours from 6 a.m. — 2 p.m. They will be offering indoor and outdoor dining as well as carry out.
Gebby’s Family Restaurant is located at 736 E. War Memorial Dr. in Peoria and can be reached at (309) 685-7811.
