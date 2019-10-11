Genetic testing could give you a glimpse into the future

PEORIA, Ill. — Health professionals are shining a light on the preventative steps you can take to live a longer and healthier life.

According to U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics, about 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer. In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. and about 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.

There are options for people who want to ease their anxiety, discomfort or even validate their concerns.

Genetic testing is the analyzation of blood to determine if you, your partner or child carry genes for inherited diseases.

Several health providers offer the testing including centers for gynecology.

Dr. Dana Goff with Couri Center for Gynecology and Integrative Women’s Health said it’s paramount to offer this testing to patients so they can focus on prevention and early detection to save lives.

Katie Parker, Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate Office marketing director, was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

“My grandmother was a breast cancer survivor so the next thing that was recommended after my diagnosis was to do genetic testing,” Parker said.

She encourages others who have a history of cancer in their family to consider getting tested.

“What is great about genetic testing is not only does it arm us with ammunition and help us to make treatment decisions, but it’s also become more affordable,” Parker said.

Being proactive increases the chances of catching cancer at an early stage.

“If we can catch cancer at an early stage then the medications work better, intervention works better and we get cancer before it spreads throughout the system,” Dr. Goff said.

Dr. Goff said getting tested empowers you, makes you stronger and gives you some control over the process.

WMBD’s Treasure Roberts has a direct familial link to breast cancer. Her mother passed away in 2008 after breast cancer took over her body.

Treasure learned about genetic testing and wanted to know if she was at risk of getting the disease.

After getting tested she found that she has three genetic mutations. Doctors say currently there isn’t enough information that links the mutations to an increased risk of breast cancer.

Her results also provided her with a 5-year and lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. Her 5-year risk is 0.1% and her lifetime risk is 26.4%.

Now, it’s put her ahead of the game. This gives people an opportunity to seek the treatment they may need or change the lifestyle ahead of time.

“It’s something we want everyone to know about and to have a conversation about. Know your family history then talk to your doctors,” Parker said.

Another option you have is to get screened frequently. Mammography is the process of using x-rays to examine the human breast for diagnosis and screening. The purpose of getting a mammogram is to detect breast cancer early.

Mission Director Gayle Young with the Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate Office said, “The earlier you can detect cancer the better chance you have of dealing with it, the longer the cancer is left untreated the greater the risk of poor outcome.

The best thing you can do is be your own health advocate.

Tazewell County Health Department is working with Unity Point Health on October 18 to provide free walk-in mammogram services.

If you want more information you can call: (309) 925-5511