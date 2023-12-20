PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) — The Genghis Grill, located at Peoria’s outdoor mall, has closed for good, an official at that mall said.

The restaurant closed in late November, said Megan Otto, the general manager of the company that runs the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, who confirmed the closure.

“While we cannot give out any specific business information as to the reason; we are sad to see them go but look forward to new restaurant opportunities in their former space,” she said.

The eatery opened in 2021 following the closure of another stir fry restaurant, Flat Top Grill. Both offered up Asian cuisine that patrons would select and a chef would prepare them

Genghis Grill took over the space that was once occupied by the Flat Top Grill, a brand owned by the same company and featured similar offerings. That closed in 2020 during the pandemic and never reopened.