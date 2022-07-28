PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A bust of George Washington formerly located in Peoria’s Fulton Plaza has a new temporary home.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum has acquired the sculpture from the City of Peoria on a long-term loan.

Chief curator Bill Conger said the bust will be displayed in the museum’s “American Revolutionaries: Art & Disruption” exhibit.

The decision to move the bust is also part of plans to convert Adams and Jefferson streets to two-ways, which may lead to Fulton Plaza being opened to vehicle traffic.

Conger said the artwork will be an important addition to the museum.

“Because the subject happens to be the father of America, we thought would make a perfect introduction as a symbol of disruption George Washington is, and it will be an amazing addition to this show,” Conger said.

Conger said there are plans in the works for the bust to be permanently displayed along Washington Street in the future.