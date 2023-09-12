PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The owner of George’s Shoeshine & Hatters will be awarded The Peoria Historical Society’s 2023 Henri de Tonti Award.

A Peoria Historical Society news release confirms that 92-year-old George Manias of Peoria is being honored for his contributions to the river city.

“Since 1946, people from all walks of life have relied on George Manias for a polish on their shoes, as well as George’s listening ear,” said Historical Society executive director Elizabeth Klise. “For his hard work and unflagging dedication to serving central Illinoisans, and for the important way he has become an ambassador for this city, Peoria Historical Society is most pleased to honor George.”

Manias established his shoe shine business at only 15 years old. Customers have ranged from blue-collar workers to U.S. presidents.

The public celebration will be held at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Sept. 21 starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 and are available at 309tix.com or by calling 309-674-1921.

The award is named after French military officer Henri de Tonti, who is considered the founding father of Peoria.