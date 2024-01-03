BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Georgia man was ordered held pending the outcome of charges that allege he shot a Richwoods High School student almost two years ago.

Tomiyale M. Anderson, 20, of Hampton, Ga., was deemed to be a risk of flight as well as a “clear and present threat” to the community. Both are benchmarks that judges now must use to decide if a person should be held in custody or released.

The judge made those findings despite Anderson being from Bloomington and having family still in the area.

Anderson faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with the April 9, 2022, shooting death of 17-year-old Kanye A. Stowers who was attending a party in Bloomington that day.

He was recently indicted by a McLean County grand jury. The court appearance Wednesday was his second of the week. He first appeared in court on Tuesday but the judge allowed his public defender another day to prepare for the detention hearing.

Anderson will now be arraigned on the charges at a Jan. 12 hearing. He faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 60 years in prison if convicted. He also faces lesser charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

If prosecutors can prove he was the triggerman, an additional 25 years can be added onto whatever sentence he gets. Probation is not an option for murder and if convicted, Anderson must serve 100% of his sentence.

At the hearing Wednesday afternoon, Anderson was present in court along with his family as well as Stowers.