PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local students brought music back to downtown Peoria this spring after a two-year hiatus.

The annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Spring Celebration kicked off Monday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Bands from three different area middle schools performed for the museum’s International Jazz Day.

Students also got a chance to learn from the co-founder of the Jazz Education Network.

“This is one of the regional office’s signature events. So, to bring it back live, I think I got a little teary-eyed up there at the microphone introducing the bands today,” Peoria County Regional Superintendent. Beth Crider.

The event continues next week around lunchtime at the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza, where students from over nine different counties will play every weekday until the middle of May.