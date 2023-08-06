DUNLAP Ill. (WMBD) — The German American Central Society held its annual Bratfest Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds came out to Hickory Grove Park for beer, German music, and, of course, German food.

Along with food, locals had the chance to play authentic German games and check out foreign and American-made cars.

Bratfest chairman Jeff Pulfer said this event has been going on since the late 60s and hopes it will continue for another 60 years.

“It’s important that we share our recipes and sing our songs from that era from the old countries,” said Pulfer. “It’s nice to bring a little European culture to Central Illinois.”

The German American Central Society will hold its Schlockfest on October 1st at Hickory Grove Park.