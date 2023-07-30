DUNLAP Ill. (WMBD) — The German American Society held its 12th annual corn boil Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds came out to Hickory Grove Park in Dunlap for sweet corn, soccer, and the German culture.

Along with the food, guests got to watch the Central Illinois Soccer League playoff games.

Mary Dempster helped organize the event and said all cultures are welcome to participate in the German heritage.

“I think everybody should be proud of where they’re from, I think everyone should participate and share their culture, and we have a lot of people that aren’t German,” said Dempster. “We enjoy all the cultures.”

Next Sunday, the German American Society will hold its brat fest at Hickory Grove Point in Dunlap.