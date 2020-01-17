Germantown Hills Dollar General sporadically closes due to electrical issues

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. — Electrical issues in Germantown Hills has been a major inconvenience for neighbors. As of recent, the Dollar General store has been closing unexpectedly.

This is a store the community said they rely on for groceries and other needs.

The Village President Mike Hinrichsen said store employees are trying their best to fix the issue.

They have had electrical problems and they’re doing what they can to be up and running as quickly as possible cause they’re an important part of our community and people depend on them here in Germantown Hills. Mike Hinrichsen, Village President

Hinrichsen said keep your eyes open and come back and do business once the problem is resolved.