Germantown Hills School District #69 announces first positive COVID-19 case

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — A parent from Germantown Hills School District sent WMBD a letter from the Superintendent claiming the District had its first case of COVID-19.

The letter states the district is working with the Woodford County Health Department to monitor individuals who came in close contact with the patients.

“The health and safety of the school community is our highest priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We are following guidance from the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health,” Superintendent Dan Mair said in the statement.

The letter states they are taking the following steps to prevent further spread of the disease.

1) Temporary closure of contaminated space(s), or building, for identifying and notifying close contacts and for cleaning and disinfection under the direction of the Woodford County Health Department. If your child was a close contact, you will be notified by the Woodford County Health Department who is conducting the contact tracing. (IN-PERSON LEARNING WILL RESUME ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 25th)

2) Cleaning and disinfection of the facility. Staff members and others who were identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case(s) will be required to be quarantined and will receive a separate notification from the Woodford County Health Department. Prolonged close contact is described as being within six feet for 15 minutes or more throughout the course of a day. Upon reopening either the space(s) or the building, we will continue practices to prevent, promptly identify, and respond to potential COVID-19 cases:

• Staff members are wearing face coverings at all times while in contact with the students and each other in the facility.

• We are sanitizing equipment, surfaces, door handles, etc.

• We are practicing and modeling social distancing and proper handwashing.· Students are discouraged from any physical contact, including high fives. As we receive more information from the Department of Public Health and other entities, we will implement those recommendations and guidelines.

“As always, everyone should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms and contact their healthcare provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately,” the letter continued.

The letter finished saying “We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. We appreciate your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID-19 policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families.”