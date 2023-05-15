GERMANTOWN HILLS (WMBD)– Students of Germantown Hills school district 69 spent last week running Laps for Life to raise money for St. Jude.

Students learn about St. Jude and participate in school activities like dressing up throughout the week.

Their goal was set at $25,000 dollars. The students exceeded their expectations by bringing in a total of $26,708 dollars. 7th-grade teacher Kari Key started the initiative when one of her students was diagnosed with leukemia.

“They were super excited last week we have lots of dress-up days, so the kids can participate in those while they’re raising money and then today yeah everyone’s just out here having fun,” said Keys.

Since starting Laps for Life in 2018, collectively they’ve raised more than$80,000.