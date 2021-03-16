Germantown Hills Village leaders use COVID-19 relief program to fund air purifiers for community

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Some people in Germantown Hills are breathing easier now thanks to new air purifiers.

“We are able to basically cover the whole village with air purifiers,” said Ann Sasso, the Village Administrator and Economic Development Director.

A state COVID-19 relief program is funding the installations across the community from places like village buildings, the local library, and at local schools where the project first started. During the summer, some parents started raising money to get purifiers installed in Germantown Hills District 69 classrooms.

“Keeping our kids in school, their education, is of high importance to all of us,” said Village President Mike Hinrichsen.

Village leaders said they wanted to help, and realized a state program could fund it. Germantown Hills got more than $141,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s CURE program.

“Anything we could do for the health of our residents, particularly with CURE funds, we were all behind that,” said Hinrichsen.

Hinrichsen said most of the funds went to air purifiers, spreading the project beyond the classroom.

“We also used it for PPE, we used it for the Germantown Hills library, the fire department, and also some assistance to our water company,” said Hinrichsen.

Leaders said it’s an investment in the area.

“We knew we were putting something into the community that would go on and do good things for many years to come,” said Sasso.

Village officials also expanded the air purifier opportunity to local businesses, spending $19,000 to fund it.