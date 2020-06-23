Germantown Hills woman calls for golf cart ordinance

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — A Germantown Hills woman wants Village Trustees to look into adopting a golf cart ordinance.

Leslie Grabenstetter is asking people to sing a petition to encourage the board to take action.

Grabenstetter said without a current ordinance, golf carts are not regulated.

The petition has gained the attention of a village trustee. Trustee Julia Miller commented on the post.

Metamora’s ordinance requires riders to have a driver’s license, insurance, and headlights, among other safety precautions.

Village President Mike Hinrichsen confirms the issue was brought up in the past but the board did not take action because of safety concerns.

He said the biggest concern was golf cart riders crossing Highway 116 where the speed limit is 50 mph.

The board next meets July 9th at 5 P.M.

