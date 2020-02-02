Gertie sees shadow, six more weeks of winter expected

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday might be Superbowl Sunday, but it was also Groundhog Day around the United States.

Groundhog Day has been celebrated every February 2 since 1886 starting in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania with Punxsutawney Phil. Lucky for us in Central Illinois, we have Gertie. Gertie is Wildlife Prarie Park’s very own weather-predicting rodent.

Unfortunately, for those wanting warmer weather, Gertie did see her shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter.

According to Wildlife Prarie Park, Gertie is more accurate than Punxsutawney Phil by almost 50 percent!

Wildlife Prarie Park has been celebrating the annual holiday since 1993.

This story will be updated.