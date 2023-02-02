HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Gertie the Groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter at Wildlife Prairie Park.

The outdoor festivities kicked off at 6 a.m. with live music, bonfires, hot drinks and treats. There was also a scavenger hunt and crafts for the kids.

“It’s an adventure to come down to park in the dark,” remarked Roberta English, CEO of Wildlife Prairie Park.

Gertie made her prediction when the sun rose just after 7 a.m. She saw her shadow, which means no early spring.

The park has been hosting the event for more than 20 years. English said the weather is unpredictable this time of year, but its always a fun time.

“We’re just excited its not freezing…You never know what’s going to happen. So last year there was a snowstorm and so we couldn’t have the public here. So we’re just excited that we can this year,” said English.

English said Gertie’s accuracy rate is 65%, compared with Punxatawny Phil’s rate of 48%. Phil also saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.