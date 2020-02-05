Get a mattress, give a mattress at USF Downtown Outlet Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Get a mattress, give a mattress.

That’s what USF Downtown Outlet Center is doing for the entire month of February.

If you buy a mattress that costs over $699 from USF this month, they will donate one mattress to Dream Center Peoria.

Noah Palm, Digital Media Coordinator with USF, says this is a great way for community members to give back to those in need.

“Not only buying a mattress that you need for your own well-being for your sleep but knowing that buying that mattress is gonna impact the community in a good way is always good,” Palm said.

“This is a big opportunity for us to help the community. Not only USF but also those who shop at USF. That is a big step, not a whole lot of people donate mattresses every month. So it’s a huge opportunity to get the resources they need,” Palm added.

Palm says USF will make one big donation the Dream Center at the end of the month once all numbers are final.