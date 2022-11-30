PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is preparing to host a gun buy back event in December to get guns off of the streets of Peoria.

The event, located both at First Baptist Church and Higher Dimensions Church, will be on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peoria residents are encouraged to turn in their firearms for cash gift cards with a value of up to $500, depending on the type of weapon.

No ID is required at the event, and no questions will be asked about the weapon. Each person may bring up to three weapons and receive a maximum of $1,000.

Functional handguns, rifles, shotguns, ghost guns, and assault type rifles will be accepted. Muzzleloaders and black powder weapons will not be accepted. Non-functioning firearms will also be accepted and disposed of.

Guns must be inside a bag, box, or case in the trunk of the vehicle when dropping them off at the event.

Armed security will be on site.

This event comes after a successful buy back event earlier in November, in which Peoria Police collected 92 weapons, including a ghost gun and two assault style weapons.

For more information, contact Pastor Martin Johnson at (309) 494-839.