(WMBD) CHILLICOTHE Ill- Are you looking for some fun in the sun this summer? Look no further!

The Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce is putting on a four-day festival with food, fun, entertainment, and games.

Beau Ebenezer, an events chamber member & Amber Gibson, the chamber facilitator, stopped by this morning to tell us about the event. Take a look.



Chillicothe Days Event Schedule

For more information on the event, you can visit the Chilicothe Chamber of Commerce website by clicking this link.