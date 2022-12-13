EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Festival of Lights will once again be wrapping up by throwing the annual “Get Lit” New Year’s Eve Celebration to ring in the new year.

The Folepi’s Winter Wonderland display will be open for the 22nd year for anyone to run, walk, or ride through on the lighted Trolley float from 9:15 p.m. until midnight on Dec. 31.

The lighted trolley parade float will transport families through the Wonderland from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., and then again after completion of the walk/run. Participants can also warm up at fire pits with their complimentary food goodie bag.

The Get Lit walk/run begins at 10 p.m. Participants must stay on the main road of the Winter Wonderland.

No vehicles or dogs will be allowed in the Winter Wonderland during the event.

Tickets are $20 per person, and those who register by Dec. 19 will receive a 22nd Annual Get Lit long-sleeve t-shirt.

Participants can register online here or download a registration form here. You can also pick up a registration form at the Fondulac Banking Center, East Peoria City Hall, EastSide Center, or Fon du Lac Park District Administration Center, or by called 309-698-5437.