BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The summer season in Bloomington will commence on May 27 with the opening of the Holiday Pool.

According to a Bloomington Parks and Recreation press release, the pool will be open through Sept. 4 at Holiday Park at 800 S. McGregor St.

Pool passes are available at the early bird price of $26 through May 26 at 5 p.m.

The price will go up to $31 each after the early bird special. They can be purchased at The Hub in the Government Center at 115 E. Washington St. Suite 103 or online here.

In addition, Holiday Pool will be open for in-person pool pass sales only from Monday, May 22nd – Thursday, May 25th from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday, May 26th from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Anyone curious about the programs, classes, and events being offered by Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department can call at (309) 434-2260 or go online.