PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The tradition continues, but this year, the Pekin Marigold Festival is celebrating a milestone: “50 Years of Marigold Memories.”

Each year, the festival is held the first weekend after Labor Day. This year, that falls on Sept. 8 and ends on Sept. 11.

The 2022 festival theme is “Back in Time,” commemorating the legacy of the festival that started in 1973, honoring U.S. Sen. Everett Dirksen. Born in Pekin, his favorite flower was the marigold, hence the name of the festival.

Photo courtesy of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce

Brandon Burling is the chairperson of this year’s festival, and said the theme is “centered around the essence of traveling back in time and taking a trip down memory lane.”

“With this being the 50th Festival, we want Pekin residents and general Festival goers to recollect their favorite Marigold Memories that embodies what this Festival is all about. Sharing moments that they will never forget, while also creating new ones for years to come,” Burling said in a press release.

Below is coverage from last year’s Marigold Festival: