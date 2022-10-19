NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Halloween approaches, Normal’s Constitution Trail is putting on its yearly costume to become the Haunted Trail.

Get spooked as you walk the trail between Vernon Avenue and the Connie Link Amphitheatre, with a shuttle at the end back to the parking lots.

This year’s Haunted Trail has two options: “Scary” and “Not So Scary.”

The “Not So Scary” trail runs from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. Admission is $3 or a canned food donation per person. The “Scary” trail runs from 6:30-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission is $3 per person. Admission for both weekends is cash only.

The Haunted Trail experience is limited to the first 1,600 people per night and closes once this maximum is reached, so get there early!

In the event of inclement weather, residents are encouraged to call the Rec-Line 309-433-3434 extension 2 for updates and cancellations.

Learn more at Normal Parks and Recreation’s website.