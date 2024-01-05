SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The first true winter weather is expected in Illinois next week, and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is reminding residents that real-time road conditions are available at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Road conditions are available 24/7/365 for the entire state and the site is optimized for smartphones.

“While IDOT is ready for whatever winter has in store, preparation and planning always are your best protection in keeping you and your family safe during snow-and-ice season,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

He continued, “Winter weather can impact travel at any time, with severe events requiring several days before roads return to being completely clear of snow and ice. This winter, please make it a habit to check GettingAroundIllinois.com before you drive anywhere for the most updated road conditions.”

In addition, road conditions will be reported by plow drivers in realtime before being relayed to the website.