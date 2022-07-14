PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Friendship House is stepping up to combat rising COVID-19 cases by hosting a vaccination clinic for adults and children age 5 and up.

Peoria Friendship House is partnering with the Peoria City/County Health Department to host a clinic on Friday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The clinic includes pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11 (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian0, first and second doses for people age 12 and up, boosters, and information about future doses and boosters.

During the clinic, the Peoria Friendship House will be passing out information on a paid COVID-19 study through the Peoria City/County Health Department and ILLInet RECOVER. The study is designed to examine patterns in cases of long-term COVID-19.

Peoria Friendship House asks those attending the clinic to register here.

The clinic will take place at 800 NE Madison Ave., at the Peoria Friendship House.