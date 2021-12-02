Getting a pet for the holidays? Prepare ahead with tips from the Peoria Humane Society

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Purchasing a pet for the holiday can make for a great present, but only if a family is prepared to take care of them.

“Pets are a big commitment, so if you want to bring a pet into your family during the holidays, just plan ahead,” said the Director of Peoria Humane Society, Kitty Yanko.

She also recommends planning a vet visit before adopting the pet. This prepares the animal for a home and makes sure the pet is healthy and stable.

“Make sure that you understand what their care is going to involve, what supplies they need, and just be ready to respond to their needs, and make sure your family isn’t going to be too overwhelmed with the new addition,” Yanko said.

The Peoria Humane Society is also holding its annual “Howliday Boutique” on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are selling pet supplies, apparel, holiday items, and baked goods.

The money used to purchase items from the boutique will be donated to the Peoria Humane Society.