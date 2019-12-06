Getz Fire Equipment Co. goes up in flames

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria business that specializes in protecting people from fires caught fire Thursday night.

Firefighters battled flames at Getz Fire Equipment Company, for about three hours. The business on Southwest Adams sells materials used to extinguish fires and fire protection equipment.

Division’s Chief of Operations Shawn Sollberger says crews had a tough time putting out the fire.

“Any time you’re dealing with a commercial fire, it has its own challenges, large area, big overhead doors, tall ceilings, things in that regard. It was definitely, it was a very difficult fire,” said Sollberger.

Firefighters say, as of now, they don’t suspect foul play.