Getz Pressure Washing catches fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Fire Department extinguished a fire in the 1400 block of Southwest Jefferson.

The Getz Pressure Washing industrial supply facility sustained damaged after catching fire. It was contained in the structure and did not affect any surrounding buildings.

Fire Chief, Tony Ardis, said a passerby called in saying they could see flames through the doors.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still unknown. An arson investigator is on the scene.

Getz Pressure Washing uses high-pressure machines to clean cars, vans, boats, trucks, semi-tractors, school buses and more.

This story will be updated.