WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Trash pickup for Washington may be delayed for the day, the city announced via Facebook on Monday.

GFL Environmental, Washington’s trash pick-up service, said the extreme temperatures have been taking a toll on the trucks and the business has advised its workers to take it slow and to be safe.

The delays on Monday’s route may cause delays throughout the rest of the week. GFL asked residents to follow their normal pick-up schedule but leave the receptacles at the curb until they are able to be picked up.

GFL said it would likely only take one extra day for pick-ups and appreciates the patience as the effects of the extreme temperatures remain unknown.