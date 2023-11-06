PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested three after a chase near Martin Luther King Park on Friday.

According to a Peoria police news release, at approximately 11:13 a.m., officers observed a group of three they suspected to be armed. When officers approached, the three fled.

A 17-year-old, 18-year-old Paris V. Ambrose and 35-year-old Cle Cabone Figgers were all apprehended.

A gun was allegedly found discarded along the 17-year-old flight path. A ghost gun was allegedly located along Ambrose’s flight path, and Illegal drugs were allegedly located on Figgers person.

The teen was arrested for possession of a firearm under the age of 21, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing police and an active warrant.

Ambrose was arrested for armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing police.

Figgers was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The 17-year-old was sent to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center, and Figgers and Ambrose were sent to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.