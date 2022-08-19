PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest of a 19-year-old in Peoria Thursday resulted in the discovery of a ghost gun by the Peoria Police Department.

The Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division was conducting surveillance shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of 19-year-old Brian C. Keller, at the 100 block of N. Braves Court. Keller had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm/battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a handgun under 21.

Investigators witnessed Keller leave his home in a car driven by another person. Police stopped the car and Keller was placed into custody without incident. The driver was released after being interviewed by the police.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a loaded ghost gun.

After questioning, Keller was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no valid FOID card, and all outstanding warrants.

Keller was then taken to the Peoria County Jail.

