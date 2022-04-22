PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager has been arrested after Illinois State Police found him in possession of a ghost gun Thursday night.

During the Peoria Police Department’s directed patrol, Illinois State Troopers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Sterling Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers determined there was probable cause to search the vehicle and while they attempted to do so, the passenger ran from the scene.

During the search, officers found a loaded ghost gun with an extended magazine inside. Later, they found the 17-year-old boy hiding in an apartment building nearby.

A ghost gun is defined as a firearm that is virtually untraceable due to the lack of serial number.

He was taken into custody and turned over to the Illinois State Police. The boy was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and the driver, an adult woman, was arrested for obstructing police.

According to the Peoria Police Department’s Public Information Officer Semone Roth, seven ghost guns, not including this one, have been recovered by the Peoria Police Department so far in 2022.