Ghostbusters helping Stuff a Bus at East Peoria Kroger

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois Ghostbusters gathered food donations for Stuff a Bus at Kroger in East Peoria Saturday.

Stuff a Bus is hosted by CityLink and has been collecting food donations for the Peoria Friendship House food pantry for 34 years.

The Ghostbusters handed out flyers and encouraged shoppers to donate.

“With COVID being around for about two years now, people are out of work, people don’t have a lot of money, there are low supplies and uncertain items,” Central Illinois Ghostbuster Matthew Wheet said. “It is more important this year than any to donate with those people in need.”

Wheet said Stuff a Bus is one of several causes the Central Illinois Ghostbusters likes to support.

“We support a lot of causes, we always donate to St. Jude, we always do stuff a bus every year we can, Ghostbusters don’t just catch ghosts, we help people in need wherever we can,” Wheet said.

There are several suggested items that are needed at the food pantry, including:

Canned Salmon

Canned Chicken

Beef Stew

Canned Tuna

Canned Chili

Peanut Butter

Canned Vegetables

Canned Soup

Fruit Juices

Jelly

Pasta

Rice

Instant Potatoes

Cereal

Pancake Mix

Cake Mix

Canned Milk

Instant Pudding

Stuff a Bus hopes to collect 10 tons of food during this year’s food drive. People interested in donating can give at any Kroger in Peoria and East Peoria through Nov. 30.

More information on Stuff a Bus is available on CityLink’s website.