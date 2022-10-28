PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria children got an early start to their trick-or-treating Friday evening thanks to the City of Peoria staff and the police department.

Ghouls and goblins haunted city hall and collected candy from city staff.

After spooking city hall, the kids headed over to the Peoria Police Department and greeted the officers. The free event was open to all Peoria families and allowed kids an opportunity to tour the police department, get close up to police cars, and of course, collect free candy.

Chief Eric Echevarria said these events help build trust between young children and officers.

“This is a great event, the kids come out here, the families come out here, they line up; we have a touch a truck out back. It’s a fun time for our families to come together here in one place that’s safe,” Echevarria said.

This was Peoria’s third annual Hall-O-Ween at City Hall. The event also featured paint-a-plow with the public works department.