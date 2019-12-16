Giant metal safari in hibernation for the winter

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — If you’ve been wondering where those giant steel animal sculptures went, they’ve been in hibernation for the winter.

Artist Monte de Gallo is the mastermind behind these masterpieces and has brought them back to his warehouse. He says some of them were damaged by the weather and need to be properly finished while others are getting a makeover.

De Gallo says the placement of the animals throughout the city was completely random. The only permanent piece is at the Tin Lizard in the Par-A-Dice Casino.

These projects are something he holds very close to his heart.

“It’s been a passion project I’ve been working on for over eight years, It’s a grand collaborative effort on two different continents many of the frameworks is made in East Africa and Kenya and we do all the final assembly here in my workshop,” said De Gallo.

De Gallo says he will randomly place these animals around the City of Peoria again in the spring.