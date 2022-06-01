BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Gibson City Police Department arrested a man in relation to a Bloomington arson Tuesday.

According to a joint press release from Bloomington Fire, Bloomington Police and Gibson City Police, 43-year-old Anthony Hughlett of Gibson City was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated arson and residential arson.

On May 16, Bloomington Police and Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-unit apartment fire near Todd and Gettysburg Drives. No one was injured during this incident.

During the investigation, probable cause was established for Hughlett.

Hughlett has been transported to the McLean County Jail, and his bond has been set at $600,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Raisbeck or Detective Merritt at 309-434-2593 or kraisbeck@cityblm.org or bmerritt@cityblm.org.