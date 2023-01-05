JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD)– The world’s largest guitar will be coming home to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Rt. 66.

According to a RoadtoRock press release, the aptly named “GIGANTAR” will begin its nearly week-long pilgrimage starting with a launch party at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New York, before traveling north on Route 66 and arriving in Joliet on Monday, Jan 16.

A celebratory lighting ceremony will take place outside the museum at 5 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend the event that will feature acclaimed Illinois musicians including Rick Neiles of Cheap Trick.

“GIGANTAR will be the museum’s icon,” said Ron Romero, Executive Director of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum. “We are thrilled with the work Shannon has done and we can’t wait to show it to music lovers throughout Illinois and the world.”

The museum commissioned world-renowned artist Shannon MacDonald to create the 24-foot-tall monstrosity. Shannon has previously created artwork in the entertainment industry.

“I am proud to bring this amazing sculpture to life,” Shannon said. “From New Jersey to Joliet, everyone involved has worked very hard.”

Event sponsors include the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Heritage Corridor Destinations, Old National Bank, Legacy Express Trucking and D’Arcy Buick GMC, and Harrah’s Joliet Hotel & Casino.