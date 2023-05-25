PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning next Tuesday, West Giles Lane will be closed to traffic so city workers can do pavement patch work.

According to Peoria’s public works department, Giles Lane, from Knoxville Avenue to North Mount Hawley Road, will be closed for about five days, weather permitting, to allow the workers to finish the repairs.

Residential traffic will still have access. Drivers should use Bethany Way or Mt. Hawley Road as a detour.

Motorists should use an overabundance of caution in the area and watch for “Road Closed Ahead” signs.