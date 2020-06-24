Gilmore Foundation gives $1 million to Peoria-area non-profits

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Caterpillar President Bob Gilmore is celebrating his 100th birthday by giving $1 million to five Peoria-area non-profits.

Executive Director of The Gilmore Foundation announced Tuesday the organization is giving the money in an effort to feed the hungry and help people economically affected by COVID-19. Laura Cullinan says there are currently 95,000 people going hungry in Central Illinois.

The money is going to Midwest Food Bank, Neighborhood House, The Salvation Army, Peoria Public Schools Foundation, and Phoenix Community Development Services. Cullinan says each organization will use the money to fill pantries, and aid Meals on Wheels.

“The formative years in my childhood were Depression years,” said Bob Gilmore. “Those were tough days, but people did what they could to support one another. We have to do that now, and it starts by making sure our community’s most basic human needs are met.”

The first installment of the gift is being given this month, the second installment will be given in November.

