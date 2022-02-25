PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people slept in their cars and cardboard boxes Friday night, Feb. 25, at Peoria’s Riverplex.

Phoenix Community Development Services held their sixth annual Gimme Shelter event and fundraiser, raising money and awareness of the realities of homelessness. People donated money and brought only a few warm items to keep them warm throughout the night.

Kristen Berchtold, the director of development at Phoenix, said the money goes towards providing important housing services and programs for those experiencing homelessness. She said the money from the fundraiser last year helped nearly 450 people.

“An event like this helps us to raise the funds we need to get the things to make sure our programs are really successful,” Berchtold said. “We do have a fabulous success rate… 97 percent of the families and individuals that we place into housing don’t go back into homelessness.”

Berchtold said they raised over $80,000 this year. She said you can still donate on their website until the end of February.